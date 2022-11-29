Bareilly, November 29: A sub-inspector (SI) died allegedly after being hit by a car he tried to intercept on the Bareilly-Nainital highway, police said on Tuesday. Bareilly's Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said the incident took place when SI Sanjay Singh, posted at Bhojipura police station, was on duty with other policemen late Monday night. He signalled a car to stop. The car, instead, sped away, hitting him, Agarwal said.

The policemen admitted Singh to a private medical college located at some distance from the spot, where he died a few hours later during treatment on Tuesday morning.

The SP said efforts are on to identify the car with the help of CCTV cameras installed at the toll plaza. The relatives of the deceased have been informed about the incident.

Police personnel present in the police station said SI Singh, who was in his early 40s, was posted at Bhojipura police station from the police line 10 days ago.

They said Singh, a 1998-batch sub-inspector, was a resident of Halimpur village in Bulandshahr district.