Kanpur, January 23: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 32-year-old teacher at an inter-college in Aligarh district was arrested for allegedly raping a class-7 student after holding her captive at his house on Wednesday night. The incident came to light when the minor, who had gone to college, did not return home at her usual daily time. The family members then started searching for her. UP Shocker: Two Minor Boys Rape 9-Year-Old Girl in Mathura, Record Video to Blackmail.

s per the report published by the Indian Express, the family members then informed the police after they were unable to find the minor. The cops started to analyse the CCTV footage from the route from her home to school. However, they did not get any clue. The cops then checked the mobile phones of the girl’s family members and got suspicious about one number. The number belonged to the teacher. After zeroing in on him, the police formed teams and raided his house around 4 am and recovered the girl. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping 11-Year-Old Minor Girl in Ballia.

The victim, the 13-year-old girl, told the police that the teacher asked her to accompany him to his house to get more books so that she could excel in her studies. According to the reports, a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Offences of Sexual Assault (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused.

