Uttar Pradesh, January 24: Monetary dispute between three friends turned deadly after two of them allegedly killed the third one and dumped his body in a pond near Durga Temple in Ramnagar on January 19. The deceased was identified as Afjal Khan.

As per the report published in the Times of India, police arrested two accused in connection with the murder on Sunday. The accused duo, identified as Meraj Khan, a resident of Bhuletan and a notorious criminal and Aman Khan, a resident of Naisadak, were friends with Afjal. During interrogation, the duo confessed to their crime. They said that they had met Afjal on January 19 and offered him alcohol. Later, they killed him by banging his head on the steps of the Durga temple several times and dumped his body in the nearby pond. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man With Friend's Help Kills Mother After She Tries to Stop Him From Smuggling Smack in Bijnor.

The accused duo has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). One of the accused, Meraj Khan is a history-sheeter and has been involved in murder, drug peddling and other criminal cases, said police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2022 09:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).