Budaun, December 19: Two police constables here have been suspended and a departmental inquiry ordered after a purported audio clip of them allegedly demanding Rs 10,000 to settle a molestation case went viral, an official said on Monday. CBI Arrests Delhi Police SI, ASI for Allegedly Taking Bribe From Rape Accused Cop.

Constables Abhishek Goel and Manoj Kumar, posted at Ushait police station, allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 to settle a molestation case, the audio clip of which has gone viral, Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishor Srivastava said. Maharashtra Shocker: Police Inspector Among Three Held for Demanding Bribe From Drug Trafficking Suspect in Malegaon.

They were suspended on Monday after a probe by the Ujhani circle officer prima facie found them guilty, he said. A departmental probe has also been ordered against them, Srivastava added.