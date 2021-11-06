Chandigarh, November 6: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly killed over a property dispute at Mehatpur village of Jalandhar district in Punjab on Friday morning. According to reports, the dead body of the victim, identified as Gurminder Singh, was spotted lying in an isolated place by villagers. Reports inform that Singh was murdered by a fellow villager owing to a dispute over a property. The accused is reportedly on a run since the incident took place. Punjab: Four Shot Dead, 2 Injured Over Land Dispute in Gurdaspur.

According to a report by The Tribune fired four rounds of shot at the victim. Two shots were reportedly fired at his chest, one in the abdomen and one at right hand. The accused, identified as Pritpal Singh, lives in the same village as the 35-year-old deceased and the duo allegedly were having a property dispute. As per the report by HT, the local residents staged a protest demanding the arrest of the accused and a case was registered against him. Punjab Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Restaurant Owner After Argument Over Cold Food.

Sahil Chaudhary, SHO, Mehatpur, said that Gurminder was murdered over a property dispute by the accused of the same village, as reported by The Tribune. A case has been registered against the accused under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mehatpur police station. The accused is reportedly at large since the alleged incident.

