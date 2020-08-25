Dehradun, August 25: In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old assistant sub-inspector in Uttarakhand was arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in Dehradun. According to details by Police, the cop committed the crime inside the toilet of government quarters in the city on Sunday. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the rape survivor’s father is visually impaired while her mother is differently-abled. The victim’s mother, who lodged a complaint, has a differently-abled hand, reports informed. Police said that the accused has been identified as Sanjiv Jagudi, who was currently deployed at state police’s 112 emergency helpline centre in Dehradun. Uttarakhand: Distant Relative, 3 Others Rape 15-Year-Old Girl in Haridwar Hotel, Booked.

According to the HT report, Circle officer Sekhar Chand Suyal said the girl’s mother said the accused both live in the same complex of government quarters where they live. In her complaint, the victim’s mother said that on Sunday afternoon, her daughter went to the toilet and as she didn’t return for a long time, the mother went to check for her. When she reached near the toilet, she called her several times but her daughter did not reply as it was shut from inside. Suddenly, Jugadi opened the door from inside and escaped.

When the mother entered the toilet, she saw her daughter in an unconscious state following which she took the girl home. The neighbours, who came to help informed the police following which the girl was taken to the hospital. On the same evening, her mother lodged a complaint against Jugadi following which he was booked for rape under section 376 of IPC and 5/6 of POCSO Act. Police informed that a team was formed to nab Jugadi. He was arrested on Monday and presented before the court which sent him to jail.

