Haridwar, July 23: A class 9 girl was allegedly raped in a hotel in Haridwar by her distant relative who befriended her at a wedding, said Uttarakhand Police. Though the incident took place on Monday, it came to light after the victim's father lodged a complaint on Wednesday. Following this, police have booked the youth and three others.

Informing about the case, police inspector Yogesh Dev, said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "On Wednesday, the girl’s father lodged a complaint against four men accused of conspiring and raping her in the hotel. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered in which one of them has been booked for raping her while three others, including her distant relative, has been booked for conspiring in the crime." West Bengal: Local Protesters Block Road, Set Police Vehicles on Fire Over Alleged Gangrape and Murder of Girl in Uttar Dinajpur.

Adding more, Dev said, "So far in the initial probe, it has been found that on Monday, her distant relative asked the girl to join him in a car ride. Trusting him, she agreed after which he took her to the hotel where the rape accused and two more people joined them."

Police stated that all the four accused took the 15-year-old girl to the hotel where the room was already booked. Out the four, one raped the girl, but when she started crying they became nervous and dropped the victim near her house. Later, the victim told her father about the incident, who lodged a complaint.

