New Delhi, February 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the flood situation in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district in which as many as 150 people feared to be dead.

"Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand & nation prays for everyone's safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities & getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," PM Modi tweeted on Sunday.

As many as 150 people feared to be dead in the flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in the Tapovan area, officials said. "100-150 casualties feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district, said Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash told ANI. Uttarakhand: Glacier Breaks in Chamoli’s Joshimath Leading to Massive Flood, About 100-150 Casualties Feared (Watch Video).

Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged due breach of a glacier in the Tapovan area. People living on the bank of the Alaknanda river are advised to move to safe places at the earliest, said Chamoli Police. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed that Prime Minister Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and other top officials and took stock of the situation.

"While in Assam, PM Narendra Modi reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand. He spoke to CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and other top officials. He took stock of rescue & relief work underway. Authorities are working to provide all possible support to the affected," said PMO.

ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandey said that more than 200 jawans are on the job and working in collaboration with local administration. "Over 200 jawans are on the job & working in collaboration with local administration. One team is on the spot to assess the situation. Another team is deployed near Joshimath to raise awareness & evacuate people. The situation is under control," said ITBP Spokesperson. Uttarakhand Floods: 3 Bodies Recovered at NTPC Site in Chamoli's Tapovan, Rishiganga Power Plant Damaged, Rescue Operations Underway; All We Know So Far.

SN Pradhan, Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are already deployed in Joshimath.

"Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are already deployed in Joshimath. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already moved from Dehradun to Joshimath. We are organising airlift for 3-4 more teams from Delhi to Dehradun onwards to Joshimath," said SN Pradhan, DG NDRF. Chamoli district magistrate has instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of the Dhauliganga river. The district magistrate and the superintendent of police have left for the spot.