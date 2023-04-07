Mumbai, April 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off two Vande Bharat trains tomorrow, April 8, thereby adding to the numberable Train 18 that is being run by the Indian Railways. Once flagged, the two Vander Bharat trains will be operational from tomorrow. As per reports, PM Narendra Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat trains namely Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express and Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express trains.

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express:

According to a report in Live Mint, the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express will be the second express train that will be started in Telangana in a span of nearly three months. The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express will connect Hyderabad's IT city with Tirupati, the abode of Lord Venkateswara.

Once operational, the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express is said to reduce the travel time between IT City and Tirupati by almost three and a half hours. The second Vande Bharat express train is most likely to benefit pilgrims who will be visiting Tirupati Balaji temple. Visakhapatnam: Stones Thrown at Vande Bharat Express Again.

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express:

After inaugurating Train 18 in Telangana, PM Narendra Modi will flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. Train 18 will be flagged off for express service between Tambaram and Sengottai. On the other hand, PM Modi will also flag off a DEMU service between Thiruthuraipoondi and Agasthiyampalli that is likely to benefit commuters from Coimbatore, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam districts.

Besides Vande Bharat Express Trains, PM Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate multiple projects in Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Later, he will inaugurate the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar project, which is reportedly said to be completed at a cost of Rs 1,410 crore. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for AIIMS Bibinagar in Hyderabad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2023 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).