Vande Bharat Mission: Over 300 Indians Return to Bengaluru From London by Special Air India Flight

Over 300 Indians Return to Bengaluru From London. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, May 11: More than 300 Indians returned to Bengaluru from London by a special Air India flight on the fifth day of 'Vande Bharat Mission' on Monday. They arrived at the Kempegowda international airport at 4.40 am.

Other special flights arriving today from across the world include San Francisco to Mumbai to Hyderabad, Dhaka to Mumbai, Dubai to Kochi, Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad, Kaula Lampur to Chennai and Bahrain to Kozhikode. Indian Consulate in UAE Opens 6 Centres to Help Stranded Indians, Limits Services to Passport and Attestation Only.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, India is conducting 'Vande Bharat' Mission -- its biggest ever repatriation exercise since independence -- to bring back stranded Indians from abroad, including from the US, the UAE and the UK.Nearly 15,000 Indians are expected to return on special Air India flights from 12 countries in the coming days.