Kolkata, December 8: The family of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the writer and composer of 'Vande Mataram', on Monday, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture to mark the 150 years of the country's National Song. The song written by Chattopadhyay in November 1875, quickly became a rallying cry for freedom fighters in their struggle to liberate India from the British colonial rule.

Speaking to IANS, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's grandson, Sajal Chattopadhyay said the West Bengal government neglected the great writer who wrote 'Vande Mataram'. Vande Mataram Debate: Mother India Goddess of Knowledge and Prosperity, Weapon-Wielding Chandi, Says PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

"Whatever is happening right now is very shameful for the people of Bengal and Hindus. At the same time, I salute the Central government. Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay was the country's first graduate, yet nothing honours his name except his property. I believe the nation desires a university named after him in every state, similar to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. What PM Modi said about him in Parliament is highly respectful," he added.

The reaction from the writer's family came after PM Modi initiating a debate on the 150-year-old song 'Vande Mataram' in the Parliament. Spekaing to IANS, Sajal Chattopadhyay demanded that Bankim Bhavans be set up across West Bengal just like Rabindra Bhavans. Vande Mataram 150th Year: PM Narendra Modi Recalls Congress Government’s Excesses During Emergency, Says Constitution Was Throttled (Watch Videos).

"There are Rabindra Bhavans where cultural programmes are held. But there is no Bankim Bhavan to uphold his legacy. In Parliament, 'Jana Gana Mana' plays first vocally and then Vande Mataram at the end instrumentally. We want it to be played vocally too," he said.

A political row broke out last month when Prime Minister Modi accused the Congress of dropping important stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' during the 1937 session of the party in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad. The Prime Minister had said that the grand old party's decisions sowed the seeds of Partition and dissected the national song into pieces.

