Prayagraj, Aug 31: No lessons have been learnt form the case of social media influencer Bobby Kataria who has been booked for drinking on a highway in Uttarakhand.

A video showing a group of youth, picnicking on a boat and smoking hookah on the Ganga river in Prayagraj has gone viral on social media.

Watch Video:

प्रयागराज : तीर्थ की जगह पर पार्टी, संगम की बीच नाव पर हुक्का पीते और चिकन पकाने का वीडियो वायरल pic.twitter.com/e2Lrfv4K70 — News24 (@news24tvchannel) August 30, 2022

The Daraganj police have started investigations after taking cognisance of the video. Video of Men Partying on Boat Eating Chicken and Doing Hookah in Prayagraj's Holy Triveni Sangam Goes Viral

The video shows eight youths on a boat. The youth on the front is smoking hookah while another is roasting chicken. The area is flooded and houses can be seen around the boat.

Though it is still not clear in which area the video was shot, Prayagraj police have taken cognisance of it. It is believed that the video was shot while it was near a ghat in Daraganj area. Students Cling On to Doors And Windows of School Bus in Tamil Nadu, One Narrowly Escapes Being Run Over After Fall; Watch Viral Video

SSP, Prayagraj, SK Pandey said police has received the viral video in which some people are seen having a picnic on a boat.

On the basis of the video, police teams are making efforts to identify the people following which an FIR will be lodged against them, he added.

