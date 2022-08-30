Students in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu, travelling in buses, has sent shock waves across the nation. In the video, students could be seen clinging onto the windows and doors commuting dangerously. Some students were even compelled to travel hanging from the rails of the bus. A person in a vehicle behind the bus uploaded this video on social media platforms and since then, the video has gone viral. In the process one child narrowly escapes getting crushed under the bus.

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)