New Delhi, July 28: The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for not issuing a public apology over his remarks against Indian Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi, saying he is testing the court's patience. A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said the conduct of the minister was making the court doubt his intentions and bonafide. Senior advocate K Parmeshwar, appearing for Shah, said he had issued a public apology, which was online, and would be placed on court's record.

The bench asked the special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe the statements made by the minister to submit its report by August 13. The top court noted 87 people were examined by the probe team, which was currently examining the statements. The bench also refused to examine a plea filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur seeking Shah's resignation but said some of the allegations made in the writ petition about the past instances would be looked into by the three-member SIT. The top court posted the hearing for August 18. Vijay Shah Remarks on Sofiya Qureshi: Facing Flak, MP Minister Issues Clarification Over His Derogatory Comments on Indian Army Colonel, Says His Speech Being Seen in Wrong Context (Video).

The SIT constituted by the Madhya Pradesh government was in compliance with the top court's order. On May 19, the top court chided Shah and constituted the SIT to probe the FIR lodged against him. Shah came under fire after a video, which was circulated widely, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during the media briefings on Operation Sindoor. Shameful! Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah Makes Derogatory Remarks in Reference to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Who Briefed Media on Operation Sindoor (Watch Video).

The Madhya Pradesh High Court rebuked Shah for passing "scurrilous" remarks and using "language of the gutters" against Col Qureshi, and ordered police to file an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred. After drawing severe condemnation, Shah expressed regret and said that he respects Col Qureshi more than his sister.