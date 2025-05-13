Shameful! Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah Makes Derogatory Remarks in Reference to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Who Briefed Media on Operation Sindoor (Watch Video)

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah sparked outrage with derogatory remarks indirectly targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who recently briefed the media on Operation Sindoor. Speaking at a public event, Shah made inflammatory remarks suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent "their sister" to punish those "who destroyed the vermilion of our daughters" in the April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack, a veiled and communal reference to Colonel Qureshi. Without naming her directly, Shah linked her deployment to retaliatory action against Pakistan, using language widely condemned as misogynistic and divisive. Who Are Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh? All About Young Women Officers Who Briefed the World on India’s Operation Sindoor Against Terror Camps in Pakistan.

