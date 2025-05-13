Shameful! Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah Makes Derogatory Remarks in Reference to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Who Briefed Media on Operation Sindoor (Watch Video)

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah sparked outrage with derogatory remarks indirectly targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who recently briefed the media on Operation Sindoor.

Shameful! Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah Makes Derogatory Remarks in Reference to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Who Briefed Media on Operation Sindoor (Watch Video)
Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah (Photo Credits: X/@sanjaygupta1304)
Socially Team Latestly| May 13, 2025 04:22 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah sparked outrage with derogatory remarks indirectly targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who recently briefed the media on Operation Sindoor. Speaking at a public event, Shah made inflammatory remarks suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent "their sister" to punish those "who destroyed the vermilion of our daughters" in the April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack, a veiled and communal reference to Colonel Qureshi. Without naming her directly, Shah linked her deployment to retaliatory action against Pakistan, using language widely condemned as misogynistic and divisive. Who Are Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh? All About Young Women Officers Who Briefed the World on India’s Operation Sindoor Against Terror Camps in Pakistan.

Minister Vijay Shah Makes Derogatory Remarks in Reference to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi 

Vijay Shah Makes Indirect Derogatory Remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Kunwar Vijay Shah Live Breaking News Headlines Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah Operation Sindoor Sofiya Qureshi Vijay Shah
You might also like
Vijay Shah Remarks on Sofiya Qureshi: Facing Flak, MP Minister Issues Clarification Over His Derogatory Comments on Indian Army Colonel, Says His Speech Being Seen in Wrong Context (Video)
News arent_blk full-details"> Shameful! Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah Makes Derogatory Remarks in Reference to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Who Briefed Media on Operation Sindoor (Watch Video)
Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah (Photo Credits: X/@sanjaygupta1304)
Socially Team Latestly| May 13, 2025 04:22 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah sparked outrage with derogatory remarks indirectly targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who recently briefed the media on Operation Sindoor. Speaking at a public event, Shah made inflammatory remarks suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent "their sister" to punish those "who destroyed the vermilion of our daughters" in the April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack, a veiled and communal reference to Colonel Qureshi. Without naming her directly, Shah linked her deployment to retaliatory action against Pakistan, using language widely condemned as misogynistic and divisive. Who Are Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh? All About Young Women Officers Who Briefed the World on India’s Operation Sindoor Against Terror Camps in Pakistan.

Minister Vijay Shah Makes Derogatory Remarks in Reference to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi 

Vijay Shah Makes Indirect Derogatory Remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Kunwar Vijay Shah Live Breaking News Headlines Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah Operation Sindoor Sofiya Qureshi Vijay Shah
You might also like
Vijay Shah Remarks on Sofiya Qureshi: Facing Flak, MP Minister Issues Clarification Over His Derogatory Comments on Indian Army Colonel, Says His Speech Being Seen in Wrong Context (Video)
News

Vijay Shah Remarks on Sofiya Qureshi: Facing Flak, MP Minister Issues Clarification Over His Derogatory Comments on Indian Army Colonel, Says His Speech Being Seen in Wrong Context (Video)
Pakistan Used Civilian Passenger Planes as Shield When India Struck Terrorist Camps During Operation Sindoor, Says PM Narendra Modi; Praises Indian Forces for Precision Strike (Watch Video)
News

Pakistan Used Civilian Passenger Planes as Shield When India Struck Terrorist Camps During Operation Sindoor, Says PM Narendra Modi; Praises Indian Forces for Precision Strike (Watch Video)
Is That S-400 Missile Defence System? PM Narendra Modi Poses in Front of S-400 Launcher at Adampur Air Base, Busts Pakistan’s Claim of Destroying It (See Pics and Video)
News

Is That S-400 Missile Defence System? PM Narendra Modi Poses in Front of S-400 Launcher at Adampur Air Base, Busts Pakistan’s Claim of Destroying It (See Pics and Video)
Vijay Shah Remarks on Sofiya Qureshi: Facing Flak, MP Minister Issues Clarification Over His Derogatory Comments on Indian Army Colonel, Says His Speech Being Seen in Wrong Context (Video)
Pakistan Used Civilian Passenger Planes as Shield When India Struck Terrorist Camps During Operation Sindoor, Says PM Narendra Modi; Praises Indian Forces for Precision Strike (Watch Video)
News

Pakistan Used Civilian Passenger Planes as Shield When India Struck Terrorist Camps During Operation Sindoor, Says PM Narendra Modi; Praises Indian Forces for Precision Strike (Watch Video)
Is That S-400 Missile Defence System? PM Narendra Modi Poses in Front of S-400 Launcher at Adampur Air Base, Busts Pakistan’s Claim of Destroying It (See Pics and Video)
News

Is That S-400 Missile Defence System? PM Narendra Modi Poses in Front of S-400 Launcher at Adampur Air Base, Busts Pakistan’s Claim of Destroying It (See Pics and Video)
Pakistan, Rattled by Operation Sindoor, Attempted To Attack Indian Air Bases but Failed, Says PM Narendra Modi Amid ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Chants at Adampur Air Base (Watch Videos)
News

Pakistan, Rattled by Operation Sindoor, Attempted To Attack Indian Air Bases but Failed, Says PM Narendra Modi Amid ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Chants at Adampur Air Base (Watch Videos)
img
img

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
radiation leak in pakistan news
5000+K+ searches
powai
500+K+ searches
sony xperia 1 vii
500+K+ searches
xabi alonso
500+K+ searches
bangalore weather
2000+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Google Logo Updated: First Major Redesign of ‘G’ Logo in a Decade, Rolls Out on iOS and Pixel Devices

  • Hyderabad: Traffic Advisory Issued for May 13 in View of Miss World 2025 Heritage Walk at Charminar, Welcome Dinner at Chowmahalla Palace; Check Blocked Roads, Diversion Points and Other Details

  • Miss World 2025 India Nandini Gupta at National Costume Round: 21-Year-Old Beauty Queen Radiates Timeless Beauty in Traditional Look Featuring Jamdani Weaves (View Pics and Videos)

    • Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    radiation leak in pakistan news
    5000+K+ searches
    powai
    500+K+ searches
    sony xperia 1 vii
    500+K+ searches
    xabi alonso
    500+K+ searches
    bangalore weather
    2000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    img

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Kerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WarRohit Sharma RetirementFatafatMother's Day 2025Royal Challengers BengaluruToday Festival
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel