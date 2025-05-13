Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, under fire for making a derogatory remark against Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, has issued a clarification, claiming his comments were misinterpreted. In a statement following public backlash, Kunwar Vijay Shah said, “Do not see my speech in a different context... They are our sisters, and they have taken revenge with great strength along with the armed forces.” Addressing a gathering on May 12, Vijay Shah claimed that PM Narendra Modi had taken a symbolic step to avenge the mistreatment of Indian women by sending "a sister from their community" to confront those responsible. His reference, believed to be directed towards Colonel Sofia Qureshi, suggested that the officer was sent on a military aircraft to retaliate against Pakistan-based terrorists for previous attacks and alleged atrocities.

Vijay Shah Issues Clarification After Remarks on Sofiya Qureshi

#WATCH | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah made an objectionable remark against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi in a speech yesterday. Clarifying his remark, he says, "...Do not see my speech in a different context. I want to tell people that my speech is not in that… pic.twitter.com/Hd7ienyKH8 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)