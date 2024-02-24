Chennai, February 24: The voters have a right to know about the feasibility of fulfilling poll assurances made by political parties, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday and made it clear that the matter is however, sub judice. Political parties have a right to make promises in their election manifestoes and the electorate has a right to know if these are genuine and how these programmes could be funded, he said, adding the entire matter forms part of an ongoing case and the matter was sub judice.

In a press conference here, Rajiv Kumar, answering questions, said the Election Commission has prepared a 'proforma' to make parties to make disclosure on their election promises. However, this aspect also relates to the pending court matter. Electoral Bond Scheme: Election Commission of India To Follow Supreme Court Order on Electoral Bonds Issue, Says Poll Panel Chief Rajiv Kumar.

He said enforcement agencies have been directed to stay vigilant and prevent distribution of cash and freebies. National Payments Corporation of India too has been tasked to monitor online transactions. Majority of political parties in Tamil Nadu have sought single phase polls. One Nation One Election: Poll Panel Ready Work As per Legal Provisions, Says Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

To a question on 'fake news,' he said, 'today fake news is running as you mentioned that election dates have been announced,' This fake news has, however, been countered within half an hour and it was made amply clear that it was fake.