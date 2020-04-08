Mumbai's NSCI Dome Turned Into Huge Quarantine Centre as City Worst-Affected by COVID-19 Outbreak in India

NSCI Dome turned into quarantine facility | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Mumbai, April 8: The DOME complex of National Sports Club of India (NSCI) has been turned into a "huge quarantine complex" amid the coronavirus outbreak in Mumbai. The city is worst-affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India, with nearly 700 cases and over 40 deaths so far. The government is preparing to ramp up healthcare services, including setting up of makeshift facilities, in wake of the unprecedented crisis. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Check The Spread of Coronavirus in All Parts of India.

Maharashtra State Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray took to Twitter to inform the citizens that the NSCI Dome, located in Worli, is being converted into a quarantine centre. Located in the GS Ward of Mumbai's civic map, the Worli Koliwada area is feared to be a coronavirus hotspot in the city.

"The NSCI Dome being transformed into a huge quarantine centre as we step up our contact tracing and testing in @mybmcWardGS. Till now, our contact tracing has been highest and testing too. Ensuring that carriers are isolated for their own safety and for that of others," said the junior Thackeray, who also represents the Worli assembly segment in the Maharashtra assembly.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray suggested that the state government has no other option but to extend the lockdown in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In a video message, the CM apologised for the stern measures his government has adopted, adding that the restrictions are necessitated to save lives.

"I understand that people are facing different types of issues while staying at home. People are getting bored. I am sorry about that but there is no option other than staying at home to beat COVID-19," he said.

Across Maharashtra, the toll of coronavirus cases has breached the 1,100-mark, making it the worst-affected state in India. Over a fifth of all coronavirus cases in India has been detected in the state. Nationwide, the tally of infections rose to 5,247 on Wednesday, with 485 new cases in the last 24 hours. The death count surged to 149, whereas, 411 persons have recovered from the disease so far.