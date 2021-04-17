New Delhi, April 17: Water supply in several parts of the national capital, including areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and South Delhi are likely to face water shortage from Saturday evening, the Delhi Jal Board said.

The DJB claimed that the water crisis in Delhi has emerged due to reduction in supply of raw water from Upper Ganga canal to Yamuna in Delhi. The board informed that the supply of raw water from Haryana has reduced by 25- to 30 per cent which resulted in shortage at two Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) - Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi.

"Water supply in areas of East Delhi, Northeast Delhi, South Delhi and NDMC will remain affected on Saturday evening. The situation may remain so for a week until the water supply restores," the DJB said in an official statement. Delhi Reports Around 24,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, CM Arvind Kejriwal Says National Capital Facing Shortage of Oxygen and Remdesivir.

Delhi gets 250 million gallons of raw water a day through the Upper Ganga Canal. At present, around 200 million gallons a day (MGD) is being received. On Wednesday, high ammonia concentration in the Yamuna and less water in the river had affected the production capacity at Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants, which supply around 228 MGD drinking water to people of Delhi.

DJB vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Wednesday had written to Haryana Chief Minister requesting him to address the issue of short supply of raw water and discharge of pollutants in the river from Haryana.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2021 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).