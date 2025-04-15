Kottayam, April 15: A 34-year-old female lawyer and her two daughters died after allegedly jumping into a river in the Peerur area of this district on Tuesday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Jisemol Thomas, former vice president of the Mutholy Grama Panchayat, and her two daughters, aged five and two. Residents pulled out all three from the river and rushed them to a nearby private hospital, but they could not be saved. Kerala: Ambulance Driver Rapes Woman While Transporting Her to COVID-19 Care Centre, Awarded Life Sentence by Pathanamthitta Court.

The children were first spotted floating in the Meenachil River on Tuesday afternoon near Kannampurakkadavu in Peerur, near Ettumanoor. They were immediately taken to a private hospital. Around the same time, the mother was found by locals on the riverbank and was also taken to the hospital. Subsequent investigations led to the discovery of a scooter in the Kannampura area, believed to belong to the victims. The scooter had a sticker bearing the advocate's emblem. Tripura Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped Inside Abandoned Madrassa Hostel in Kadamtala Area, 1 Arrested.

Initial reports suggest that the woman may have taken the extreme step due to family issues. Following the incident, police teams from Ettumanoor and Ayarkunnam arrived at the scene. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. Advocate Jisemol, a resident of Neerikkad, had represented the 13th ward of the Mutholy Panchayat. This tragic incident comes just weeks after a similar case on February 28, when a mother and her two daughters died by jumping in front of a train in Ettumanoor.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.