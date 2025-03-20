Kochi, March 20: A 38-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in Thuruthy near here for "sexually assaulting" two minor girls, who are the daughters of his live-in partner. Dhanesh, a resident of Ayyampuzha in this south Kerala district, was taken into custody by the Kuruppampady police, who subsequently charged him under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and BNS, police said. A senior police official said the accused is alleged to have molested the girls, aged 12 and 10, for approximately three years.

The girls' biological father had passed away three years ago. Following this, Dhanesh, a taxi driver, entered into a live-in relationship with their mother, despite having a family with children in Ayyampuzha. It was during this relationship that he reportedly began molesting the elder girl, who is currently in the sixth standard, and later abused the younger girl as well, who is in the fourth standard, they added. The accused had also shown interest in one of the elder girl's female friends and attempted to entice her into their home, police said. Uttan Shocker: With Friend's Help, Minor Girl Kills 75-Year-Old Man With Stone for Sexually Abusing Her in Bhayandar; Duo Detained a Month After Murder.

Subsequently, the elder girl wrote a letter detailing her own traumatic experiences to warn and protect her friend, they added. However, another friend discovered this letter and shared it with her mother, who is a teacher at the same school, leading to the incident coming to light. The teaching staff acted swiftly by reporting the matter to the police. Upon receiving the complaint, authorities took immediate action and arrested the suspect. 'Man's Actions Were Unpardonable': Karnataka High Court Rejects Bail Plea of Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Married Woman, Attempting To Convert Her to Islam.

According to the police, based on the initial inquiry, there is no evidence indicating the mother's involvement in the alleged molestation. However, the police are conducting a thorough investigation into this angle as well.

