New Delhi, April 7: Heatwave conditions are set to grip parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Maharashtra's Vidarbha, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather bulletin said that heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over East Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand during the next 48 hours, Moreover, heatwave conditions are very likely over West Madhya Pradesh, east Vidarbha, South Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Bihar during next 24 hours. March 2021 Third Warmest in 121 Years in Terms of Monthly Average Maximum Temperature: IMD.

Giving details about the weather conditions in other parts of India, the IMD said that a western disturbance now seen as a cyclonic circulation over Jammu & Kashmir and an induced cyclonic circulation lies over West Uttar Pradesh. Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall and snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter.

The IMD further informed that widespread rainfall was very likely over the northeastern states of India during April 8-11. "Thunderstorm, lightning & squall(speed reaching 50-60 kmph) also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on April 8-9 and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on April 9 and isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on April 9 and 10, 2021", the IMD said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2021 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).