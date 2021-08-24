Mumbai, August 24: Maharashtra and Gujarat are set to witness dry weather this week, the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that Maharashtra and Gujarat will experience dry weather from August 25 to 28 and subdued rainfall is very likely over these states. The IMD said that subdued rainfall is very likely over plains of northwest India, central India, and the remaining parts of Peninsular India. Lightning Facts and Risks: How is Lightning Caused? Check Dos and Don’ts That You Should Follow to reduce Risk During Lightning Strike.

Giving details about the progress of the monsoon in India, the IMD forecast said that widespread rainfall activity with heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during August 26-28. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is set to continue over Northeast India, West Bengal, and Sikkim till August 28. "Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya on August 24 and 25 and widespread rainfall activity is likely to continue over Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand till August 28", the IMD said. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Maharashtra, Gujarat To Witness Reduced Rainfall During Next 5 Days, IMD Predicts Heavy Rains for the Northeastern States.

The IMD forecast informed that the western end of the monsoon trough lies to the south of its normal position and the eastern end lies to the north of its normal position. Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Rajasthan due to which strong southerly/south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India are very likely to continue to prevail till August 25, 2021.

