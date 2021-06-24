New Delhi, June 24: The progress of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of North India including Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh is likely to be slow as wind patterns and conditions are currently not favourable for sustained rainfall in these regions. The IMD in its forecast said that the wind pattern by the numerical models do not indicate any favourable condition for sustained rainfall during the forecast period. The IMD forecast stated that the Northern Limit of southwest monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar.

Giving details about the heatwave conditions across India, the IMD said that there will be no heatwave conditions over any part of the country during the next five days. It said maximum temperatures of over 40 Degrees Celsius were recorded at most places over Punjab, West Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and few places in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, the highest maximum temperature of 44.2 Degrees Celsius was reported at Ganganagar in Rajasthan.

"Thunderstorm with lightning and squall with speed 50-60 kmph, very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today; with lightning & squall (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; with lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and West Uttar Pradesh", the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the IMD had predicted that on Thursday, extremely heavy rainfall would lash parts of Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry.

