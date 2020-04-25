West Bengal: 28 Shops Gutted in Fire on IIT-Kharagpur Campus, None Injured

Fire Breaks Out at Market in IIT Kharagpur Campus (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kharagpur, April 25: At least 28 shops have been gutted in a blaze on IIT-Kharagpur campus in West Bengal's West Midnapore district, fire brigade officials said on Saturday.

"The fire broke out at Tech Market on the campus at 7.50 pm on Friday. Two fire tenders doused the blaze after two hours of firefight. There have been no reports of any casualty," a fire brigade official said. Fire Breaks Out at Market in IIT Kharagpur Campus in West Bengal, 13 Shops Gutted; See Pics and Video.

Due to the lockdown, all the shops in the market were closed when the blaze erupted. Prima facie, short circuit seems to be the reason behind the fire but further investigation is on, he added.