Fire Breaks Out at Market in IIT Kharagpur Campus in West Bengal, 13 Shops Gutted; See Pics and Video

Kharagpur, April 24: A massive fire broke out at a market in Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) in West Bengal on Friday evening, according to news agency ANI. The massive fire damaged at least 13 shops in the locality. After the reports of fire emerged, fire engines were rushed to the spot. The blaze has been doused now. Fire in Kolkata: Massive Blaze Engulfs Residential Building in Bhawanipore Area.

The fire was reported in the Tech Market area inside IIT-Kharagpur campus. Till now, there are no reports of casualties or injuries so far. The cause of the fire is yet to ascertained. In a video, massive fire can be seen rising. Fire Safety Tips: How do you Escape From a Fire? Fire Safety Guidelines & Use of Fire Extinguishers.

ANI Tweet:

West Bengal: 13 shops damaged after a fire broke out at a market in IIT Kharagpur campus, today evening. The fire has been doused now. pic.twitter.com/RnxpqXitNh — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

Kharagpur : Major fire broke out at tech market of IIT campus, Kharagpur. The cause of fire is heard to be short-circuit as reported by the local people. Allegedly 24 Shops gutted into fire. Getting the news, 2 Fire engine had been to the spot and extinguished the fire. pic.twitter.com/0eTAIBLFir — uday pratap singh (@udaysingh55) April 24, 2020

Last month, a similar blaze was reported in Kolkata's Bhawanipore area. The blaze broke out at the 16th floor of South City Galaxy residential building located near Homeland mall. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.