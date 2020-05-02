West Bengal: Angry Relatives Vandalise Sagore Dutta Hospital and Medical College Near Kolkata After Patient Dies

Relatives Vandalise Sagore Dutta Hospital (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, May 2: In a shocking incident, angry relatives of a patient who died at a state-run hospital in West Bengal, allegedly vandalised the hospital on Friday night. According to a tweet by ANI, the incident took place at Sagore Dutta Hospital and Medical College at Kamarhati in North 24 Parganas district. Reports inform that the friends and family members of the deceased broke chair, tables and began ransacking the emergency ward, leading to chaos at the hospital.

In the wake of the situation, police force from the nearby Belghoria police station had to be rushed to the hospital to bring the situation under control. According to reports, police have arrested 3 people in connection with the incident. Several media reports claim that the patient was admitted with severe breathing difficulty. Catch Live Updates of COVID-19 Situation in India and Across the World.

Here's the tweet:

West Bengal: Relatives of a patient who died in the hospital during treatment, allegedly vandalised Sagore Dutta Hospital and Medical College at Kamarhati (North 24 Parganas district), yesterday. Police have arrested 3 people in connection with the incident pic.twitter.com/bGo9DhBFnU — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

In India, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 37,336 on Saturday with 2293 new cases and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 26,167 active cases as of May 2 while 9950 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll in the country increased to 1218 on Saturday while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on Saturday. West Bengal has reported 795 cases so far out of which 139 have been discharged and 33 people have died in the state, according to the Health Ministry data.