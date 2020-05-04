West Bengal Government Allows Opening of Salon in Green Zones, Private Offices in Non-Containment Areas With 25% Strength

Coronavirus in India | representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kolkata, May 4: The West Bengal government on Monday allowed the opening of salons in the green zones. The state government, in its order, also allowed the resumption of bus services in the green zones with only 20 passengers or up to 50 percent capacity, whichever is less. The private offices can also remain open outside with up to 25 percent strength outside containment zones. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 42,836 With 2573 New Cases in Past 24-Hour, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Mounts to 1389.

Standalone shops in non-containment areas are permitted to open from 10 am to 6 pm. Apart from all these, the opening of tea, pan shops and construction services in rural areas are allowed. The state government in its notification said that industrial activities with prior permission are permitted. To bring the economy back on track, the Mamata Banerjee-led government allowed mining in green and orange zones. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus:

West Bengal Government's Order:

West Bengal govt allows opening of salons in green zones, operation of private offices between 10 AM&6 PM with upto 25% strength outside containment zones&resumption of intra-district bus services in green zones with 20 passengers or upto 50% seating capacity, whichever is less. pic.twitter.com/BOF0PRoo3L — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

The West government also banned the assembly of more seven people in the state. In banks and post offices also there will be a restriction on the gathering of more than seven people. In addition to this, the movement of private cars is allowed only for permitted activities. These vehicles should carry two passengers apart from the driver.

In West Bengal, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 963 on Monday. Close to 40 people also lost their lives in the state. On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the lockdown for two more weeks till May 17 to contain the spread of the deadly virus. As per MHA order, a complete lockdown will continue in districts identified as red zones. However, some restrictions have been given in green and orange zone.