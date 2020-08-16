Kolkata, August 16: With Indians celebrated the Independence Day on Saturday, Maoists in West Bengal's Junglemahal broke their nine-year silence and hoisted black flags at midnight in the remote pockets of the region in Jhargram district. The report was confirmed by the state Home department.

According to a report, published by the New Indian Express, the Maoists entered at the villages in Belpahari police station and were there for more than 24 hours. They also hoisted black flags at midnight on August 15. The daily also stated that local police have recovered 25 posters that were put up by Maoists in the Bhulaveda area calling for a boycott of Independence Day celebrations. Chhattisgarh: Four Naxals Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Sukma District.

Informing more about it, an official of the State Intelligence Branch (IB) said, as the daily quoted, "An armed squad of CPI(Maoist), led by Jaba Mahato who is one of the most wanted rebels, not only held the black-flag hoisting event in presence of village heads and a few hundred residents, they also spent the night there. Jaba wanted all the villagers to keep their cellphones switched off and they listened to her. We found it alarming. It gives the impression that the outlawed outfit has again started enjoying locals’ patronage that it used to nine years ago."

Adding more, the IB officer said, "Before leaving the area on August 15 morning, the rebels put up posters at the houses of a cooking gas dealer, a school teacher and a grocery shop owner instructing them to pay levy otherwise face consequences." The officer even claimed that Jaba Mahato left the Belpahari police station area on Saturday morning and crossed Kangshabati river to reach Bhulagera in Lalgarh. It is the same place which was the epicentre of Maoists’ fierce movement during 2008-2009.

