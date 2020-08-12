Sukma, August 12: Security forces on Wednesday neutralised alleged four members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (CPI)-Maoist. The encounter took place at Jagargunda in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district in the Bastar region. The identity of the deceased is still not known. The combing operations are underway. CRPF Head Constable Martyred in Encounter With Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur District.

The joint operation was launched by District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA) troops in Nilagod jungle after receiving specific inputs of the Naxals present in the area.

Inspector-General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told news agency PTI that the gun battle took place in a forest under Jagargunda police station limits around 9.30 am when joint teams of various security forces were out on an anti-Naxal operation. Sub-Inspector, 4 Naxals Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon.

The gunbattle erupted after Naxal fired upon one of the patrolling teams near Pulamphar jungle under the jurisdiction of Jagargunda police station. The firing lasted for about 20 minutes. A huge cache of country-made weapons and explosive material were recovered from the spot.

