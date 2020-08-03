Kolkata, August 3: The West Bengal government revised its lockdown strategy for the month of August, issuing fresh dates on which complete shutdown would be implemented. On Monday, the state made the third revision in its lockdown plan enacted for the current month. India's COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate 2.15%, Lowest Since Lockdown Started.

The changes were necessitated due to the observance of festivals on some dates that were selected for the lockdown. As per the new list issued by the government, the observance of various upcoming festivals and events were taken into account.

Full List of New Dates for Total Lockdown in August

#Correction West Bengal government changes the lockdown dates again. Statewide complete lockdown shall now be observed on the following days: Wednesday 5th August, Saturday 8th August, Thursday 20th August, Friday 21st Aug, Thursday 27th Aug; Friday 28th Aug & Monday 31st August pic.twitter.com/84R2P3KYnd — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

"Several requests and appeals were received from different quarters to relax the lockdown on certain dates which are coinciding with some festivals and local community-based custom," said the statement issued by West Bengal Chief Secretary.

"Statewide complete lockdown shall now be observed on the following days: Wednesday 5th August, Saturday 8th August, Thursday 20th August, Friday 21st Aug, Thursday 27th August, Friday 28th Aug and Monday 31st August," the statement further added.

West Bengal is one of the states which recorded an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases last month. The overall count of infections crossed 75,000, whereas, the number of deaths reached 1,678 as per the last update issued on Sunday.

