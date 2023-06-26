Kolkata, June 26: A crucial file sought by the CBI in connection to the multi-crore school recruitment case in West Bengal has gone missing from the office of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC). Sources said that the CBI had recently sent a communique to the WBSSC office seeking the particular file.

In its response however, the WBSSC office informed the central probe agency that the file had been missing since last year. The Commission further informed that it has also filed a general diary at the local police station. However, the WBSSC has not informed the CBI whether the local police has launched a probe into the missing file. West Bengal Teachers’ Recruitment ‘Scam’ Case: WBBPE Challenges Termination Order of 36,000 Primary Teachers in Higher Bench.

The CBI had recently interrogated the state education secretary Manish Jain twice in connection with the recruitment case. Jain was questioned on whether any influential person used to sway the recruitment process for teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal. Sources added that specific questions were also asked on the role of the former state education minister Partha Chatterjee in the matter. Jain is also likely to be questioned on the role played in the matter by Chatterjee’s executive assistant Sukanta Acharya in the matter. West Bengal Teachers’ Recruitment ‘Scam’ Case: Calcutta High Court Cancels Jobs of 36,000 Primary School Teachers.

Since July last year, Chatterjee has been under judicial custody due to his alleged involvement in the case. Earlier when he was questioned by CBI sleuths, Jain informed the that his work was just to sign those files which Chatterjee used to forward to him for his clearance.

It was because of Jain's confession in the court that the state Education Department faced the ire of the Calcutta High Court for the decision to create super-numeric teaching posts in state-run schools. Jain then confessed in the court that the decision on super- numeric posts was taken by the state government.

