Indore (Madhya Pradesh) July 24 (ANI): A rare and complex medical case has appeared at Government Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital (MTH Hospital) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, where a woman gave birth to a baby girl with two heads and is in critical condition, a doctor said.

The woman underwent a cesarean delivery on the night of July 22 since normal delivery was impossible and the weight of the baby girl is 2.8 kgs. Currently, the child is undergoing treatment in NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit), he added.

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Agreement: Biggest, Most Economically Significant Trade Deal UK Has Made Since Leaving EU, Says British PM Keir Starmer on FTA.

Speaking to ANI, Doctor Nilesh Jain, who is professor Paediatrics at MGM Medical college said, "A newly born child here has two heads with a single body which is known as conjoined twins. The infant is very critical and having breathing problems. Additionally, there are two hearts but one heart is rudimentary and the other heart is functional though its structure is not normal. In such a situation, there is very little chance of survival of the child and it's difficult to save the baby."

Currently, the condition of the baby is very critical and it's a girl child. The paediatric surgeons also stated that it is not possible to remove the parts of the baby, he said.

Also Read | Air India Pilots Report Slight Rise in Sick Leave After Air India Flight AI171 Crash, MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol Tells Lok Sabha.

The doctor further said, "The treatment of the baby is continuously going on smoothly. All the arrangements and facilities are made available for the treatment. Though the survival chances depend on the internal functioning of the organs. If the organs fail to function properly then, it would have less chance of survival."

He added that the parents are in shock at the moment and efforts are being made to make them comfortable and extend the required support to them.

Speaking about the operation to remove the extra head, the doctor said, "Currently the parents are in shock, they will not be able to decide, but all the prospects will be presented before them a bit later and then we will proceed in the direction as they will say. We come across such conjoined twins once or twice in a year. We have also performed successful surgery of such cases at our paediatric department. But in this case, we have spoken to paediatric surgeons about the case but they said that surgery is not possible in this case because of the placement of organs."

On the other hand, Doctor Nilesh Dalal, HOD of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, said that a woman resident of Dewas district was admitted in Emergency here at MTH Hospital after suffering labour pain. A baby girl was born through cesarean-section delivery on the night of July 22 and it's a case of conjoined twins with two heads joint. The doctor will perform MRI and will treat accordingly though there is said to be a very less chance of survival.

"The health of the mother is fine," while the child is admitted in NICU, he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)