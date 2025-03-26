New Delhi, March 26: In a strategic outreach initiative, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched the ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ campaign, aiming to distribute festive kits to 32 lakh underprivileged individuals from Muslim, Sikh, and Christian communities. This initiative aligns with the BJP’s philosophy of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and seeks to foster stronger connections between the party and minority groups.

Jamal Siddiqui, BJP Minority Morcha chief, said that the campaign is about inclusivity and goodwill. “This is a way to demonstrate that the BJP cares for all communities, irrespective of religion,” he told The Hindu. The initiative comes amid discussions surrounding the Waqf Amendment Bill, but Siddiqui denied any political motive, stating that such outreach efforts are continuous and not election-driven. PM Narendra Modi Applauds Citizens’ Engagement As ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Inputs Pour in Ahead of March 30 Broadcast.

What is Saugat-e-Modi and What Does the Festive Kits Contain?

Under the Saugat-e-Modi campaign, customised kits will be distributed ahead of Eid, Baisakhi, and Easter, ensuring that beneficiaries receive festival-specific essentials. The Eid kits will include dry fruits, sewai (vermicelli), dates, sugar, besan (gram flour), and suji (semolina), along with a salwar kameez set for women and kurta-pyjamas for men. Similarly, kits for Sikh and Christian families will cater to their festive needs on Baisakhi (April 14) and Easter (April 20). ‘Remarkable Achievement’: PM Narendra Modi Says It’s a Proud Moment for India As Coal Production Crosses 1 Billion Tonnes in 2024-25.

Each kit is estimated to cost between INR 500 and INR 600, reported news agency ANI. Apart from food items, clothing materials will be provided to both men and women, making the gift packages more meaningful.

Saugat-e-Modi Kit

#WATCH | Delhi | BJP Minority Morcha distributes 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits to poor Muslims. National President of BJP Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui says, "PM Narendra Modi participates in the celebrations of every festival and in the happiness of everyone. We are making efforts to… pic.twitter.com/aTZKUJquAp — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2025

Distribution and Outreach Strategy

A total of 32,000 BJP workers have been assigned to reach 100 households each, ensuring widespread coverage. If direct contact proves challenging, volunteers will coordinate with local mosques, gurdwaras, and churches to ensure distribution.

This initiative reflects the BJP’s broader minority outreach strategy, seeking to bridge gaps and foster goodwill. As Siddiqui remarked, “Saugat ki koi keemat nahin hoti” (Gifts are priceless), emphasizing the campaign’s spirit of generosity and unity.

