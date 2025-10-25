In a jaw-dropping incident from Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, a mentally disturbed woman who had been begging outside a house for the past 12 years was found with bags full of money. The discovery happened in Pathanpura area of Manglaur police station when locals tried to move her. To their astonishment, two bags contained a huge amount of cash—coins and notes of INR 10 and INR 20. Counting began early morning and continued till evening, with over INR 1 lakh already tallied, but a significant amount still remained. Police were immediately informed, secured the money, and have initiated steps to admit the woman to a hospital for treatment. Locals are left stunned at the unbelievable hoard. Karnataka Beggar Saves INR 1.83 Lakh in Alms Over 6 Years, Donates It All to Renovate Village Temple.

Mentally Disturbed Beggar Woman in Rudrapur Found Sitting on Lakhs of Rupees

उत्तराखंड के रुड़की में एक भिखारी महिला के झोले से लाखों रुपये के नोट और सिक्के बरामद हुए। लोग गिनते-गिनते थक गए, लेकिन पैसा खत्म होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा था। pic.twitter.com/jjQazAipvL — bhUpi Panwar (@askbhupi) October 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

