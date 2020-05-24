Will Mumbai and Other Maharashtra Airports Open for Flights on 25th May? Here is What CM Uddhav Thackeray Said on Resumption of Airline Operations

Mumbai Airport (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 24: Amid the speculations of when the flights will resume operations in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday informed that his government is keen to resume the airline service amid the coronavirus lockdown. He said that spoke to Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri regarding the issue.

Addressing the people through video conferencing, the Chief Minister said, "Today morning, I spoke to civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri and requested him to give us some time to do preparations to resume domestic air travel." Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Shows Red Flag to Centre's Proposal to Resume Domestic Flight Operations from May 25, Calls it 'Extremely Ill-Advised'.

Here's what CM Uddhav Thackeray said:

Earlier, the Maharashtra government on Sunday red-flagged the Centre's proposal to resume domestic flight operations from Monday. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that "it's extremely ill-advised to reopen airports in Red Zone." He had said, "Mere thermal scanning of passengers inadequate without swabs. Impossible to have autos/cabs/buses ply in current circumstances."

Officials said that in Maharashtra the three main and International airports - Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur fall in Red Zones, especially in Maharashtra with the highest number of deaths and infectees. Besides, most other smaller airports like Nashik, Shirdi, Nanded also are in the Red Zone, posing a ticklish issue for the authorities.

Meanwhile, Thackeray on Sunday appealed of the people in state not to panic amid the coronavirus pandemic as fight against COVID-19 is going to be tougher. He assured the people that the state government is well prepared with extra health facilities to tackle coronavirus.