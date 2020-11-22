Srinagar, November 22: Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far on Sunday as the mercury fell to minus 3 degrees Celsius. Sonam Lotus, Director, Meteorological department for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh UTs told IANS, "The minimum temperature was minus 3.0 degrees Celsius today in Srinagar, which is the coldest recorded so far this season. It is minus 3.1 degrees below normal."

Chilly winds from snow clad mountains were blowing into the valley Sunday morning as most locals preferred to remain indoors to avoid the cold weather. The MET office has forecast another spell of rain/snow in J&K and Ladakh beginning on Monday with the main activity expected on November 24. Gulmarg ski resort recorded minus 7.4 and Pahalgam hill station minus 2.6 as the minimum on Sunday. Winter 2020: Mercury Likely to Dip by 2–4 Degree Celsius Over Parts of Central India, Cold Wave to Grip Parts of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

At minus 15, the Drass town in Kargil district of Ladakh was the coldest place in J&K and Ladakh UTs on Sunday, while Leh town recorded minus 12.3 and Kargil town minus 8.5 as the minimum temperature. In the Jammu division, Jammu city recorded 7.2, Katra town 7.0, Batote 2.3, Bannihal 1.0 and Bhaderwah 0.2 as the lowest temperatures on Sunday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2020 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).