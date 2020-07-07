New Delhi, July 7: Five months since the historic Supreme Court order on constitution of a permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Army, its effect is yet to be seen on the ground. The apex court, while hearing the matter on Tuesday, granted the central government a one month-period to comply with the verdict issued in February.

The Centre, through the Ministry of Defence (MoD), submitted to the Supreme Court bench that the decision-making process is almost at the final stage and only formal orders remain to be issued. PM Narendra Modi in Ladakh: View of Women Soldiers on Battlefield at Border is Inspiring.

In an application submitted before the top court by the government on Monday, it had reportedly sought a period of six months to implement the order mandating permanent commission to women officers in the Army.

The delay in execution, the Defence Ministry had claimed, was due to the outbreak of COVID-19. With minimum government officials on duty due to the pandemic, the process has been delayed and will require more time to be implement, the MoD application stated.

"This court may kindly be pleased to extend the period of three months granted to the applicant, to comply with the judgement and order on February 17, by a further period of 6 months," the application was reported as stating by news agency IANS.

On February 17, the Supreme Court had issued an order which categorically stated that women officers must be considered at par with their male counterparts. It struck down the provisions which denied command appointments to female officers in the armed forces, calling it a violation of Constitution's Article 14 - that guarantees right to equality.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 12:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).