New Delhi, August 3: Top executives of World Bank appreciated India's growth across various sectors during their interaction with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday. As many as 11 executive directors of World Bank representing 95 countries, met the finance minister. Official sources said that they shared their key takeaways with Sitharaman after having visited Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

They appreciated the fast-paced development across all sectors enabled by transformational reforms and private sector participation in India's ambition of becoming a developed country by 2047. FM Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Chinese Counterpart Liu Kun, Discusses Global Debt Vulnerabilities (See Pics).

World Bank Executives Meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Ministry of Finance tweets, "Eleven Executive Directors (EDs) of World Bank Group, representing 95 countries, called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi, today, while on their visit to India. The EDs shared their key takeaways with FM Sitharaman after… pic.twitter.com/qNeIHlYtkQ — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023

The executive directors (EDs) also appreciated the success achieved by India, especially in digital technology and startups, with focus on delivery of public goods, including water, electricity and road infrastructure.

The Finance Minister underlined the focus India is placing on creating opportunities for the poor by empowering communities for equitable growth and stated that the reforms brought in India since 2014 have enabled decentralisation of planning in India, which enabled states to set ambitious development targets and perform to their potential. The EDs appreciated efforts like GST, Nari Shakti and Fast Tags that are in line with the vision of fast-paced development. FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Bank Loan Repayment, Says 'Govt Instructed Banks Not to Take Hash Action'.

Sitharaman emphasised on the leading role India is playing on global sovereign debt round-table, multi-lateral development banks reforms, crypto regulations and digital public infrastructure, and stated that India would be happy to share its development experience and build capacity of countries that can benefit from India's experience.

