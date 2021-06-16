The Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Shri Rattan Lal Kataria said that in order to simplify the process of vaccination for the elderly and differently -abled, , the government has allowed the establishment of 'near home' vaccination centers for them. He was addressing aprogramme on the occasion of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The Minister further highlighted various steps taken by central government to assist the senior citizens during the pandemic. The Central Government has taken the initiative to provide protection to its elderly population by immunizing them at the earliest and making them the primary category. As a result of this visionary policy, majority of our elderly population have received the first dose and have been able to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Mr. Kataria further highlighted the success stories of recently launched State-wise Call Centers (Toll Free Number-14567) in major States under the Elderline Project. The helpline is doing a tremendous job during the ongoing COVID pandemic. For example, in Kasganj district, old age home facility was provided to 70 years old hungry, homeless, elderly woman through the Helpline. 'Elderline' helped a 70-year-old ex-fighter, who was stranded at Chandausi bus stand for the last one and a half months, to reach his home. 'Elderline' is providing assistance to thousands of elderly persons, the Minister disclosed. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2021: Quotes, Messages To Share and Raise Awareness About The Issues Faced By The Elderly.

The Minister underscored the need of familial structures and bonding for the elderly especially during the pandemic. He said that COVID-19 global pandemic has portrayed the absolute reality of lonely elderly today. They have to rely on the people living around them, the service sentiment of the local community or the retail service providers who supply them with essential commodities. In its absence, they will be compelled to go out to purchase their essentials, which can increase their risk of getting infected.

In the end, he requested all to get every member of the family, especially the elderly, vaccinated at the earliest and urged everyone to come forward to provide help elderly relatives and neighbors in need. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2021: Here Are The Issue of Elder Abuse.

The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is observed each year on June 15th. It was officially recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in its resolution 66/127,December 2011, following a request by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2021 07:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).