Each year, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is celebrated on June 15 to highlight and raise awareness about the injustice and violence faced by the elders, who are subjected to growing physical and mental abuse in our community. The society that the older help build for the future generations often tends to forget their contribution to society. The aged are rendered redundant by the younger generation and hence are often ignored. It's our responsibility and duty to take better care of our elders who help build the past, that laid the foundations to our present and their contributions will encapsulate the future.

This day is celebrated every year as a reminder to take better care of Individuals who fall into the older spectrum of age. The older generation requires support, assistance and proper care and it is our responsibility to make their lives a bit easier to lead. This day observed to raise awareness about the issue of elder abuse, was conceptualized on June 2006, when a request was placed to declare June 15 to highlight the plight of elders. However, it was only in 2011 the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was officially recognized by the United Nations General Assembly. Share inspiring quotes and messages with your close ones to raise awareness about elderly people in your community.

“The tragedy of old age is not that one is old, but that one is young.” – Oscar Wilde

“Old age is the most unexpected of all the things that can happen to a man.” – Leon Trotsky

"The wiser mind mourns less for what age takes away than what it leaves behind." – William Wordsworth

“Youth cannot know how age thinks and feels. But old men are guilty if they forget what it was to be young.” – JK Rowling

Messages To Share on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2021

"Today, the elders are being slapped by their child for giving them a life. We can stop this injustice together on elder abuse awareness day."

"Seniors and the elderly have been our guiding light for many years so from this World Elder Abuse Awareness Day onwards, it is our time to be their guiding light."

"Voices against elder abuse will only be heard if there is a strong will for justice attached to it. Let’s make our voices louder on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day."

"Avoid elder abuse or spend some time in jail. May we raise our voices in the minds of the abusers on the occasion of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day."

"It is impossible to correct elder abuse unless more people know about it. So stop whatever you are doing and raise your voice on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day."

"Many elder persons’ health is being ignored by the one who should care. On behalf of such inhuman personalities let’s repay our debts to elders on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day."

The theme for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is “Access to Justice," which should serve as a wake-up call to the world at large to stop the injustice wreaked on the elderly.

