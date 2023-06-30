Moscow, June 30: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke on phone, and reiterated their commitment to further strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership, the Kremlin said.

"The conversation had a meaningful and constructive character. The leaders reiterated mutual commitment to strengthening privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and agreed to continue communication,” it said. India-Russia Get Ready For The First Ever 2+2 Dialogue on December 6.

Russian President Putin informed Modi of Ukraine's categorical refusal to settle the conflict through diplomacy, the Kremlin press service said.

“The two leaders discussed the situation around Ukraine. The Russian president assessed the current situation in the special military operation zone, pointing to Kiev's categorical refusal to take political and diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict,” the statement said. Vladimir Putin Calls PM Narendra Modi 'Great Friend of Russia', Says His 'Make in India' Had Visible Effect on Indian Economy.

They also discussed their countries' cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the G20. “Special attention was focused on cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the G20, where India holds the presidency, as well as within the BRICS format,” the statement said.