Chandigarh, April 13: A young couple in a live-in relationship in Haryana's Bahadurgarh allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of their apartment on Saturday, police said.
Both were YouTubers, and as per police, there was a clash between the two after which they took this extreme step. Haryana Shocker: Class Boy Jumps From School Building Due to Fear of Teachers in Palwal, Survives Suicide Attempt; Principal Among Three Booked.
The police identified the deceased as Garvit (25) and Nandini (22). They were living in a rented apartment in Bahadurgarh. Haryana Govt Official Jumps off Civil Secretariat, Hospitalised.
The police have sent the bodies to a civil hospital, where post-mortem will be conducted. The couple had returned from Dehradun with their team after making a short film.
