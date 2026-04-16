The 24th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 is currently underway at the National Stadium, Karachi, featuring a high-stakes encounter between the Hyderabad Kingsmen and the Rawalpindiz. In a crucial toss earlier, Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne won the flip and elected to bowl first, seeking to exploit the early moisture in the Karachi pitch. The match is a vital fixture for both sides as the tournament reaches its business end, with the Kingsmen aiming for a playoff spot and the Rawalpindiz fighting to secure their first victory of the season. PSL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Each Team Can Reach the Knockouts.

HK vs RP Live Streaming and Telecast in Pakistan

Cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan have multiple options for both television and digital viewing. The league’s broadcast rights are distributed across several sports-dedicated networks.

TV Channels: The match will be telecast live on A Sports, PTV Sports, Geo Super, and Ten Sports.

Digital Streaming: Fans can stream the game live on the Tapmad, Tamasha, and Myco apps. These platforms often provide high-definition streams with various subscription tiers, some of which offer free viewing with advertisements. Daryl Mitchell Follows Ravi Ashwin's Advice, Walks Away As Usman Tariq Pauses While Bowling During PSL 2026 Match (Watch Video)

PSL 2026 International Broadcast Details

The PSL has a significant global footprint, with official broadcast partners in major cricket-playing nations.

Region TV Channel Digital Streaming United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket / Ary Digital Sky Go / Ary Plus USA & Canada Willow TV Willow Sports / YuppTV Middle East (MENA) Cricbuzz TV Cricbuzz / Starzplay / Switch TV Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports Bangladesh T Sports Tapmad Sri Lanka Dialog TV Tapmad / Dialog ViU

PZ vs MS Match Details and Timings

Fixture: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz (Match 24)

Date: Thrusday, 16 April 2026

Time: 3:00 PM IST (2:30 PM PKT)

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Match Preview

Hyderabad Kingsmen enter this fixture positioned sixth in the standings, having secured two wins from their previous six outings. After a difficult start to the season, the Kingsmen have found momentum at the National Stadium, largely thanks to the batting exploits of Maaz Sadaqat and the tactical leadership of Labuschagne. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by Mohammad Ali, has shown remarkable improvement in recent matches.

In contrast, the Rawalpindiz are enduring a challenging debut season. Led by Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, the team is currently winless after five matches. Despite possessing a roster featuring world-class talent like Mohammad Amir and Usman Khawaja, the Pindiz have struggled with batting collapses, often failing to cross the 100-run mark. Today’s match represents a critical opportunity for the Rawalpindi-based franchise to salvage pride and disrupt the playoff race.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).