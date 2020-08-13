New Delhi, August 13: Zydus Cadila introduced Remdac (remdesivir) for COVID-19 treatment in India on Thursday. According to reports, the price will be at Rs. 2800 for a vial. This surely comes as great news because till now the cheapest brand was from Cipla Priced at Rs. 4000.

Last week, Zydus Cadila informed its plasmid DNA vaccine to prevent COVID-19, ZyCoV-D, was found to be safe and well-tolerated in Phase I clinical trial. The company also started with the Phase II clinical trials from the August 6. Maharashtra Orders 60,000 Remdesivir Vials to Curb Black Marketing of The Life-Saving Drug Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

In a regulator filing, the company informed that it will be selling under the brand name Remdac to government and private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. Zydus is the fifth company to launch a copy of the antiviral in India after privately held Hetero Labs Ltd, Cipla, Mylan NV and Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

The rise in the number of coronavirus cases in India is an area of great concern. The tally has crossed 23 lakh and Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the coronavirus pandemic.

