Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Remain Unchanged For Ninth Straight Day on March 24, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities

Petrol pump (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 24: Fuel prices in India continued to remain the same even on Tuesday. The price of petrol and diesel across all metro cities remained unchanged since March 16, 2020. This means fuel prices in India in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata have not been changed since the past nine days since last Monday. According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), on Tuesday, petrol was sold at Rs 69.59 per litre in Delhi, Rs 75.30 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 72.28 per litre in Chennai and Rs 72.29 per litre in Kolkata. Several areas including Noida and Gurugram witnessed a marginal dip of 0.08 paise and 0.13 paise in petrol price respectively. Check Fuel Rates in India on March 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, the retail pump price of diesel is Rs 62.29 per litre in Delhi, Rs 65.21 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 65.71 per litre in Chennai and Rs 64.62 per litre in Kolkata, according to Indian Oil Corporation website. In Noida and Gurugram, the price of diesel also saw a dip by 0.08 paise to 0.13 paise respectively on Tuesday.

Check Petrol & Diesel Price in Metro Cities on March 24, 2020:

Metro Cities Petrol Price/ Ltr Diesel Price/ Ltr Mumbai Rs 75.30 Rs 65.21 Delhi Rs 69.59 Rs 62.29 Chennai Rs 72.28 Rs 65.71 Kolkata Rs 72.29 Rs 64.62

According to reports, the prices of petrol and diesel can increase further as Parliament on Monday passed Finance Bill. The Bill allows the government to increase special additional excise duty by Rs 18 and Rs 12 respectively. Meanwhile, government has also decided to raise excise duty on petrol and diesel significantly, by upto Rs 8 per litre, to mobilise additional resources required to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In India, the price of petrol and diesel are revised daily since June 2017 at 6 am. Before this prices were revised every fortnight. There are several factors that impact the price of fuel in India include rupee to US dollar exchange rate, cost of crude oil, global cues and international crude oil prices gain.