AAP Workers Celebrate With Holi Colours And Music as Trends Show Victory For Arvind Kejriwal's Party in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020; See Pics And Videos

AAP celebrations in Delhi. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

New Delhi, February 11: With the counting for the votes for the Delhi Assembly Elections still under progress Aam Aadmi Party supporters have began their celebrations with holi colours and music following the final trends showing a clear mandate to AAP. As per the final trends, AAP is leading in 58 seats, while Bhartiya Janata Party is trailing in 12 constituencies. Apart from this, Congress has till now failed to even open its account in the final trends.

AAP supporters who reached at the party offices in Delhi and other parts of India, had decorated the offices with balloons and ribbons. Earlier, the polls of polls of six exit polls on Saturday had predicted AAP is all set to sweep the 2020 Delhi assembly election by winning 54 of the 70 seats. While stating that BJP might win 15 seats and had given Congress only one seat. Soon after the exit polls, the celebrations had begun among the AAP supporters. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020: AAP Set to Retain Power, Congress Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal, BJP Concedes Defeat.

Here are few images and videos of celebrations by AAP supporters:

Celebrations at Vashi pic.twitter.com/vmWwJWUKkd — AAP Raigad (@AAPRaigad) February 11, 2020

Celebration started AAP office pic.twitter.com/SiaYYevBY6 — Abu Hayat Biswas (@HayatBiswas) February 11, 2020

Celebration in full swing at the AAP headquarters#DelhiElectionResults #DelhiElections #DelhiAssemblyElectionResult2020 #ResultOnDelhi #AamAadmiParty #AAPWinningDelhi pic.twitter.com/ZAxpwRb4sa

— bhavana kumari (@bhavanakumari7) February 11, 2020

New Delhi after 2nd round@ArvindKejriwal is leading AAP: 7820 BJP : 3433 INC: 650 Workers celebration started outside counting centre. #DelhiPolls2020 #DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/NlE2shk65d — Brijesh Singh/बृजेश सिंह (@ImBrijeshsing) February 11, 2020

Though the final results are yet to be out, the margin of votes are quite high between AAP and BJP, which shows a clear sweeping victory for the Arvind Kejriwal's party in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.