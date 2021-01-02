Lucknow, January 2: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said he will not get vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) for now. Akhilesh Yadav said he cannot trust vaccine provided by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which governs Uttar Pradesh. He also promised that everyone in Uttar Pradesh will get the COVID-19 free once his Samajwadi Party comes to power. COVID-19 Vaccination in India Schedule: Who Will Get the Coronavirus Vaccine First in the Country? Dr Harsh Vardhan Lists Out Categories for Phase 1.

"I am not going to get vaccinated for now. How can I trust BJP's vaccine? When our government will be formed, everyone will get a free vaccine. We cannot take BJP's vaccine," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was quoted by news agency ANI. Yadav apparently cast doubt on a day when Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan requested people to not pay heed to the rumours against the vaccine. COVID-19 Vaccine Dry Run Across India Today, Key Things To Know About the Mega Vaccination Drill.

"I want to appeal to people to not believe in any rumours. Our prime criteria in the vaccine trial is the safety and efficacy and nothing will be compromised," Vardhan told the reporters earlier today. He reminded that "different kinds of rumours were also spread during polio immunisation, but people took the vaccine and now India is polio-free".

Akhilesh Yadav's remark also came when the country is conducting a dry run of COVID-19 vaccine administration in all states and union territories. Notably, the coronavirus vaccine is slated to be soon rolled out. The Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine has been recommended by the expert panel tasked with vetting COVID-19 vaccine proposals and has been forwarded to the Drug Controller General of India for approval.

