Ambedkar Nagar SC Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Ajay Dutt Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Ambedkar Nagar SC Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 4: Ajay Dutt of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Ambedkar Nagar SC assembly constituency. Dutt defeated his nearest rival from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a margin of over 28,000 votes. Dutt is the sitting MLA from this vidhan sabha seat. The Ambedkar Nagar constituency is one of the seventy assembly constituencies of Delhi. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Dates: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

The constituency is part of South Delhi Lok Sabha seat. It is reserved for scheduled castes. In Ambedkar Nagar SC assembly constituency, a total of eight candidates were in the fray. Voting in Ambedkar Nagar SC for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 took place on February 8. The total number of registered voters in Ambedkar Nagar is reported to be 96,992. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on January 6 announced the election schedule for Delhi. Yaduraj Choudhary contested on the Congress ticket. Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Predictions by Satta Bazaar: AAP Likely to Retain Power, BJP And Congress Far Behind, Say Matka Players.

According to the schedule of Delhi polls announced by the Election Commission, the last date of filing the nomination papers were January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date of withdrawal of candidature was January 24. The voting took place on February 8. The votes were counted on February 11.

In the last assembly elections held in Delhi, the AAP came to power with a resounding victory. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had won 67 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly. The BJP managed to win remaining three seats. The Congress, which ruled for the national capital territory for 15 years, failed to win a single seat.