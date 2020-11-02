The Amour Vidhan Sabha constituency falls in the Purnia district of Bihar. Voting in Amour for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will take place on November 7. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on September 25 announced the election schedule for Bihar. Voting for the Amour election will take place in the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Counting of votes for the Bihar polls will take place on November 10.

Polling for the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held in three phases. The voting for the third phase of assembly elections in Bihar will take place on November 7 in 78 constituencies. Here is the complete schedule of Phase 2 of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 20 Scrutiny of Nominations October 21 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 23 Voting Date November 7 Result Date November 10

Janata Dal-United (JDU) has fielded Saba Zafar from the Amour Assembly Constituency, while sitting MLA Abdul Jalil Mastan is contesting on Congress ticket. The AIMIM has given ticket to Akhtarul Iman. In 2015, Mastan had won the election on Congress ticket defeating Zafar, who contested on BJP’s ticket.

The Bihar Assembly elections 2020 is the first major polling exercise since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. The BJP is contesting 243-seat assembly elections in alliance with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU) as part of 50:50 seat division formula. The saffron party will contest on 121 seats, while the JDU will field its candidates on 122 seats. Notably, the JDU will accommodate seven candidates of Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S). Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Schedule to be Announced Today; Here's A Look at 2015 Poll Results And Current Strength of JD(U), RJD, BJP and Congress.

The Congress, a part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar, is contesting on 70 out of the 243 seats. As per the seat-sharing pact finalised, the RJD would be fielding its candidates on 144 constituencies, and the Left Front comprising of CPI, CPI(M) and CPI-ML would be fielding their candidates in 29 assembly seats. The term of Bihar assembly will end on November 29.

